Man rescued from balcony after fire in block of flats

Published: 6:16 AM November 27, 2020

A police officer outside the block of flats on St Leonards Road, Norwich, where a fire broke out on November 26, 2020. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A man was rescued from a flat after fire broke out on a communal lobby.

The first floor fire started on St Leonards Road in Norwich at 8.20pm on Thursday, November 26.

Four fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and Wroxham were called to the small three-storey block of flats, along with police officers and paramedics, and the flames were put out just after 9pm.

Fire investigators and Norfolk Police crime scene investigators remained on the scene after 11pm.

Jonathan Wilby, group manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the two emergency services were investigating the cause of the fire which left minimal damage.

He said a man was rescued by firefighters from a Juliet balcony of a first floor flat and was taken to hospital to be checked over but added his injuries were not serious.

Residents from the other flats were not injured, according to Mr Wilby.