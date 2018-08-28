Search

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist bailed for third time

PUBLISHED: 11:36 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 February 2019

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man has been released on bail again following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

The man, in his 40s and from the Beccles area, was due to answer bail today, February 6, as investigations continue into what happened when Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, died following a collision in Southtown Road.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday November 6 when the crash between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road was closed for four hours.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich in November found he died of a “severe head injury.”

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King’s Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

He has been re-bailed until May 7 while officers continue their inquiries.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

