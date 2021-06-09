Man pulled from water at Bawsey pits after concerns for safety
A man in his 20s has been pulled from a water-filled pit at Bawsey Country Park after emergency crews became concerned for his safety.
Emergency services raced to the scene near King's Lynn at around 11am on Wednesday.
Swimming in the pits is banned due to cold water shock and last August a man sadly died after getting stuck in the water.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Bawsey pit shortly before 11am this morning following concerns for the safety of a man in his 20s.
"He required medical assistance and is being treated by paramedics."
Ambulance crews arrived on the scene at 1:20pm and took the man to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
An East Anglian Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to Bawsey Country Park at around 1:20pm today after receiving calls concerned for a man’s welfare.
"Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further assessment and care."
One fire appliance from King's Lynn North was on the scene at 2.05pm assisting police and medical workers.