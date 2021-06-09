News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man pulled from water at Bawsey pits after concerns for safety

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021    Updated: 5:04 PM June 9, 2021
Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A man in his 20s has been pulled from a water-filled pit at Bawsey Country Park after emergency crews became concerned for his safety.

Emergency services raced to the scene near King's Lynn at around 11am on Wednesday.

Swimming in the pits is banned due to cold water shock and last August a man sadly died after getting stuck in the water.

One of the warning signs at the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park

People paddle near a sign at Bawsey Country Park warning them to stay out of the water days after Mr Bednarskis drowned - Credit: Denise Bradley

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Bawsey pit shortly before 11am this morning following concerns for the safety of a man in his 20s.

"He required medical assistance and is being treated by paramedics."

Ambulance crews arrived on the scene at 1:20pm and took the man to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

An East Anglian Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to Bawsey Country Park at around 1:20pm today after receiving calls concerned for a man’s welfare.

"Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further assessment and care."

One fire appliance from King's Lynn North was on the scene at 2.05pm assisting police and medical workers.

