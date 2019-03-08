Man pronounced dead at Norfolk roadside

Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead at Brandon Road, Thetford, earlier this evening (Thursday, October 3).

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and police attended the area by the side of the road.

The man was pronounced dead just before 8pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: "We know this incident will have caused concern among local residents, and the local Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and we would be keen to hear from anyone who may know anything that could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 413 of 3 October 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.