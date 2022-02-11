Concerns for the welfare of man missing from Beccles

A man from Beccles has gone missing.

Michael Hembling, 63, was last seen at his home in Ravensmere in Beccles at about 11.45pm on Thursday, February 9.

He has not been seen since.

Michael Hembling - Credit: Suffolk Police

Michael is described as white, 5ft 10in, slim build with thin, grey hair.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Michael or has information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101/999, quoting CAD SC-10022022-334.