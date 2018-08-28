Man who lost 7st in months saw ‘future self’ in Norfolk mum’s illness

(L-R): Stuart Hall weighing 22st, after his 7st weightloss to 15st. Photo: Stuart Hall Archant

The 22st son of a woman who died from kidney disease was inspired by her illness to turn his life around by losing almost seven stone in aid of a charity struggling to fundraise for research into the condition.

(L-R): Pete Revell from the National Kidney Federation and Stuart Hall. Photo: Stuart Hall (L-R): Pete Revell from the National Kidney Federation and Stuart Hall. Photo: Stuart Hall

Patricia Hall, from Sheringham, died on October 2, after a battling stage four chronic kidney disease (CKD) for almost a year.

And after seeing her struggles with the illness, son Stuart Hall, 54, decided to transform his own life after looking at his “future self” in his mum.

Mr Hall, who lives in Sale, Cheshire, with his wife Pauline, 61, weighed 22st four lbs when Mrs Hall received her diagnosis, and was a borderline diabetic.

He said: “If I’ve got another 18 years left, I don’t want to spend them the way my mum did.”

Mrs Hall was diagnosed in hospital in November 2017, and became bedridden with the illness after losing the use of her legs, and suffering water infections.

But the former banker from Leicester refused to undergo kidney dialysis treatment, after previously having had a triple heart bypass.

Mr Hall, general manager at a mechanical company said: “The aggressive procedure would have been too much for her.”

Mrs Hall died aged 78, in a Cheshire nursing home, from diabetes and kidney failure.

Her son, who was also on medication for high blood pressure, said: “Heart problems have been highly prevalent in our family, causing heart attacks and strokes for both my parents and all grandparents.

“At the time, I could not walk my dog, and had sleep problems.”

“Looking at my future self in my mum; seeing the struggles she had; and the distances for patients to receive dialysis were the instigators that gave me the idea.

“We’ve got a dog to walk and holidays to go on and I just wasn’t well enough to do any of it.

“I just wanted to enjoy my life.”

Mr Hall decided to fundraise for the National Kidney Federation (NKF), a kidney research charity, with a sponsored diet, beginning on his 29th wedding anniversary.

And at his final weigh in, Mr Hall got down to 15st, seven lbs - a total loss of almost seven stone in just seven months - and raised £1,250 for the charity.

The donation was handed over on Friday, November 16 in Sheringham, after a memorial service for Mrs Hall, held at the Salvation Army, where she was a lifelong member.