Search

Advanced search

Man who lost 7st in months saw ‘future self’ in Norfolk mum’s illness

PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 20 November 2018

(L-R): Stuart Hall weighing 22st, after his 7st weightloss to 15st. Photo: Stuart Hall

(L-R): Stuart Hall weighing 22st, after his 7st weightloss to 15st. Photo: Stuart Hall

Archant

The 22st son of a woman who died from kidney disease was inspired by her illness to turn his life around by losing almost seven stone in aid of a charity struggling to fundraise for research into the condition.

(L-R): Pete Revell from the National Kidney Federation and Stuart Hall. Photo: Stuart Hall(L-R): Pete Revell from the National Kidney Federation and Stuart Hall. Photo: Stuart Hall

Patricia Hall, from Sheringham, died on October 2, after a battling stage four chronic kidney disease (CKD) for almost a year.

And after seeing her struggles with the illness, son Stuart Hall, 54, decided to transform his own life after looking at his “future self” in his mum.

Mr Hall, who lives in Sale, Cheshire, with his wife Pauline, 61, weighed 22st four lbs when Mrs Hall received her diagnosis, and was a borderline diabetic.

He said: “If I’ve got another 18 years left, I don’t want to spend them the way my mum did.”

Mrs Hall was diagnosed in hospital in November 2017, and became bedridden with the illness after losing the use of her legs, and suffering water infections.

But the former banker from Leicester refused to undergo kidney dialysis treatment, after previously having had a triple heart bypass.

Mr Hall, general manager at a mechanical company said: “The aggressive procedure would have been too much for her.”

Mrs Hall died aged 78, in a Cheshire nursing home, from diabetes and kidney failure.

Her son, who was also on medication for high blood pressure, said: “Heart problems have been highly prevalent in our family, causing heart attacks and strokes for both my parents and all grandparents.

“At the time, I could not walk my dog, and had sleep problems.”

“Looking at my future self in my mum; seeing the struggles she had; and the distances for patients to receive dialysis were the instigators that gave me the idea.

“We’ve got a dog to walk and holidays to go on and I just wasn’t well enough to do any of it.

“I just wanted to enjoy my life.”

Mr Hall decided to fundraise for the National Kidney Federation (NKF), a kidney research charity, with a sponsored diet, beginning on his 29th wedding anniversary.

And at his final weigh in, Mr Hall got down to 15st, seven lbs - a total loss of almost seven stone in just seven months - and raised £1,250 for the charity.

The donation was handed over on Friday, November 16 in Sheringham, after a memorial service for Mrs Hall, held at the Salvation Army, where she was a lifelong member.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police appeal for witnesses after a second elderly woman is mugged in city centre

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast