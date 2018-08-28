Missing 44-year-old located by police

Police have found Mark Butler, 44 Picture: ARCHANT

A man who went missing from his home has been found by Suffolk Police.

A recent press release revealed that Mark Butler 44, who went missing Pontins holiday park, Lowestoft has been found by police.

He was reported as missing to police before midnight on Sunday, December 16.

At the time Mr Butler was last seen in the London Road area of Pakefield, near to Pontins Holiday Centre, at 6.15pm on Sunday, December 16.

Lowestoft Lifeboat was launched before noon today, December 17, to search from Ness Point to Benacre while coastguard rescue officers also assisted in a search of the shoreline.

Officers have expressed their thanks to the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.