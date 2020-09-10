Search

Advanced search

‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

PUBLISHED: 09:17 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 10 September 2020

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

A man has become frustrated after a series of no shows and passes by on his bus service into the city.

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward StarrLeslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr

Leslie Moy, 90, from Great Witchingham, would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village.

He would try to catch the bus from Fakenham Road, but he said on several occasions the bus would either not show up, or drive by.

Mr Moy, who uses an electric scooter to get around, said he has waited there for several hours for no buses to turn up.

He said the issue has been going on for years at an infrequent rate. It was on September 1 that a no show brought his frustration to a head.

Leslie Moy would try to catch the bus from Fakenham Road, but he said on several occasions the bus would either not show up, or drive by. Picture: Google MapsLeslie Moy would try to catch the bus from Fakenham Road, but he said on several occasions the bus would either not show up, or drive by. Picture: Google Maps

He said: “I have been down there waiting at 10am for the bus that didn’t show up so I thought I would catch it at 11 and even that one didn’t turn up.

“Is it a shortage of buses? I don’t know.

You may also want to watch:

“If I want to go shopping I totally depend on it, if not I have to get a taxi that will take a scooter but that will be a dear job.

“If it does not turn up I just head back home.

“It is very disappointing when you think I can get to Norwich to get something and no bus turns up.”

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: ”After looking into our day’s operation on September 1, we did experience one breakdown on our X29 service between Norwich and Fakenham which could have been the reason the gentleman was inconvenienced.

“We monitor our services daily for reliability and capacity availability whilst we have social distancing in place and other than a few journeys running slightly late at peak times our X29 service has been reliable and has not been raised as having any concerns.”

Mr Moy has suggested that the buses start running every two hours.

He said: “I suppose they could run it every couple of hours.

“If they ran them every two hours and had them turn up that would be better

“If they ran properly every couple of hours rather than one, then you would know when to go to the bus stop.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Two men cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats in honour of loved ones

George Fox and Fred Hanson Smith cycled from Lands End to John O'Groats. Photo: George Fox

‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr