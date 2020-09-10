‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

A man has become frustrated after a series of no shows and passes by on his bus service into the city.

Leslie Moy, 90, from Great Witchingham, would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village.

He would try to catch the bus from Fakenham Road, but he said on several occasions the bus would either not show up, or drive by.

Mr Moy, who uses an electric scooter to get around, said he has waited there for several hours for no buses to turn up.

He said the issue has been going on for years at an infrequent rate. It was on September 1 that a no show brought his frustration to a head.

He said: “I have been down there waiting at 10am for the bus that didn’t show up so I thought I would catch it at 11 and even that one didn’t turn up.

“Is it a shortage of buses? I don’t know.

“If I want to go shopping I totally depend on it, if not I have to get a taxi that will take a scooter but that will be a dear job.

“If it does not turn up I just head back home.

“It is very disappointing when you think I can get to Norwich to get something and no bus turns up.”

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: ”After looking into our day’s operation on September 1, we did experience one breakdown on our X29 service between Norwich and Fakenham which could have been the reason the gentleman was inconvenienced.

“We monitor our services daily for reliability and capacity availability whilst we have social distancing in place and other than a few journeys running slightly late at peak times our X29 service has been reliable and has not been raised as having any concerns.”

Mr Moy has suggested that the buses start running every two hours.

He said: “I suppose they could run it every couple of hours.

“If they ran them every two hours and had them turn up that would be better

“If they ran properly every couple of hours rather than one, then you would know when to go to the bus stop.”