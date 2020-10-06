‘It’s disgusting’ - Blue badge holder criticises car park price hike for disabled drivers

A blue badge holder has been left feeling “disgusted” after he noticed a car park price hike which targets disabled drivers.

East Suffolk Council increased the payments in council run car parks in Lowestoft for blue badge holders in August.

Previously, East Suffolk Council introduced payments so that blue badge holders could double the amount of time they parked in a certain area.

However, disabled drivers are no longer given double the time and still have to pay the same price.

Colin Tuttle, 72, is a blue badge holder and said: “I first noticed the price hike three weeks ago and I was surprised blue badge holders received no notification of this.

“I’m a blue badge holder but I’m not severly disabled, I have terminal lung cancer so I struggle with my breath.

“But I saw one elderly lady at Pakefield Road car park, she paid for two hours and said if she can’t do what she needed to do she would have to come back and pay for another ticket.

“She had two walking sticks and was really struggling to walk.”

Mr Tuttle believes East Suffolk Council have targeted the disabled as a cost-cutting method.

He added: “The council are looking at ways to get more money and it is disgusting what they have done. We are almost being victimised.

“Myself and others want to see a return to when we got double the time but still paid.”

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for transport, said that “double time” was removed for blue badge holders after research indicated pricing was not an issue but accessibility.

He added: “East Suffolk Council removed the ‘double time’ for blue badge holders in car parks when a new pricing structure was introduced in August this year, following consultations carried out in March, April and May.

“This decision was based on a range of information, including research carried out by the British Parking Association (BPA) into the needs of disabled drivers. This revealed that the issues disabled drivers face are more about accessibility rather than parking ticket price. Alongside this, we have also worked with local disability forums which has revealed that another major issue faced by disabled drivers is illegal parking in disabled bays.”