Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A man in his 80s has died in a crash between a car and a bus.

He was driving a Skoda car on the A149 at Hunstanton at about 1.20pm on Monday when the collision occurred with a red single decker coach run by King's Lynn-based operator Lynx Bus.

The man died at the scene.

Five passengers on the bus suffered injuries, some of which were serious but not life-threatening and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

The crash happened on the Old Hunstanton Road, close to Church Road, and several road closures were in place while emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, dealt with the incident.

The bus was travelling towards Hunstanton while the car was going in the opposite direction.

After the crash, police vans were used to ferry people from the bus to the nearby Lodge hotel, where they were spoken to by police before being put on a relief bus to continue their journeys.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and the manner of driving of either of the vehicles immediately before the collision.

Officers also want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.