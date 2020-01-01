Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s who died in a car crash on New Year's Eve.

Haiden Elvin, who lived in Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the B1145 at Great Massingham, near King's Lynn, on Tuesday.

One friend posted on Facebook: "Sleep tight Haiden Elvin taken far too soon."

One said: "So sad such a young age." Another added: "Such sad news poor boy, R.I.P."

Mr Elvin, from Fakenham, was a former Easton and Otley agriculture student, who worked for a west Norfolk-based farming company.

Police were called at 8:39am to reports of a crash involving a Volvo S40 and a van on the B1145 near Great Massingham.

Mr Elvin was driving the Volvo. The van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Gayton crossroads and the Great Massingham crossroads for some hours.

Anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the incident should call the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting CAD 78 on Tuesday 31 December 2019.