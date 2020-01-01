Search

Advanced search

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 02 January 2020

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a man in his 20s who died in a car crash on New Year's Eve.

Haiden Elvin, who lived in Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the B1145 at Great Massingham, near King's Lynn, on Tuesday.

One friend posted on Facebook: "Sleep tight Haiden Elvin taken far too soon."

One said: "So sad such a young age." Another added: "Such sad news poor boy, R.I.P."

Mr Elvin, from Fakenham, was a former Easton and Otley agriculture student, who worked for a west Norfolk-based farming company.

Police were called at 8:39am to reports of a crash involving a Volvo S40 and a van on the B1145 near Great Massingham.

Mr Elvin was driving the Volvo. The van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Gayton crossroads and the Great Massingham crossroads for some hours.

Anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the incident should call the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting CAD 78 on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Men hid behind roadworks and climbed fence as drink-driver ‘aimed car’ at them

Ryan Barnard hit 90mph while speeding in Gorleston and Yarmouth Photo: Laura Bagshaw

‘It’s a last resort’ - owners admit plan to turn historic hotel into flats after no buyer found

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 29 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Closure of town’s post office and newsagent brought forward

The closure of Martin's and the accompanying post office on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, has been brought forward. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists