Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after small explosion in his home

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:31 PM January 19, 2021   
Coleburn Road in Norwich.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries hand and chest injuries after a small explosion in his home.

Police officers, firefighters from Carrow and Earlham, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Coleburn Road, Norwich, near Lea Bridges Park, around 9.30am on Tuesday, January 19.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service concerned for the safety of a man at an address in Coleburn Road.

"On arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries to his hand and an injury to his chest. The man has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. Early enquiries have established the man has been injured by a small explosion within the address. It is an isolated incident and is not being treated as suspicious.”

The ambulance spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

