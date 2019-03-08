Search

Air ambulance responds after man is 'injured by a horse'

PUBLISHED: 12:59 14 October 2019

A rapid response ambulance was alerted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man was taken to hospital after he was injured in an equestrian incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 10.10pm last Thursday, October 10 after the man was injured by a horse near Beccles.

The critical care team from Anglia One attended the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle near to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his 40s who had been injured by a horse.

"Doctor Guy Ohringer and critical care paramedic Ben Caine assisted EEAST at the scene by helping to assess the patient and provide pain relief.

"The patient was then taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by road ambulance for further treatment."

