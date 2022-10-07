News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 70s rescued after fishing boat capsizes in river

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:48 PM October 7, 2022
A man in his 70s had to be rescued after his fishing boat capsized on the River Yare, just west of Brundall Gardens Marina

A man in his 70s had to be rescued after his fishing boat capsized on the River Yare, just west of Brundall Gardens Marina - Credit: Google

A man in his 70s had to be rescued after his fishing boat capsized on a river this morning. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a man in the River Yare just west of Brundall Gardens Marina.

Fire crews and a rescue boat, from Carrow and Sprowston, police and an ambulance crew were called to the scene. 

The man was eventually able to get on to another vessel and was brought back to the marina.

He was safely onshore by 9.47am and taken into the care of the paramedics.

The man is not believed to be injured.

His boat and fishing gear have also been recovered from the water.




