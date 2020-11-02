Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding. Rob Holding

A man in his teens who died in an industrial incident involving a forklift has been named as Zachariah Nathaniel Richardson.

At an inquest opening hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday morning, assistant coroner Christopher Long confirmed that Mr Richardson died at the age of 18 in Thorpe Row, Shipdham, near Dereham.

Mr Long said the causes of death listed were asphyxiation; a crush injury to the chest; and a farming incident involving a forklift.

Mr Long said Mr Richardson, who worked as a yardman at a farm, was left to tidy the yard of wooden pallets using a forklift truck on the afternoon of Saturday October 24.

He added that when farm manager Evan Jenkins returned, he discovered him pinned against the wall of a barn by the forklift, which was still running.

All three emergency services and a Magpas air ambulance were called to the scene and attempts at CPR were made, but all failed.

He was confirmed dead at 5.56pm.

Mr Long said that an inquest into the death had been adjourned until January 26, 2021 and that further reports would be obtained in preparation for it.

Mr Richardson’s father, Kevin, confirmed in a written statement that his son was born on March 17 2002 and raised in Hubbert’s Bridge, a village outside Boston, Lincolnshire.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police were called to a premises in Thorpe Row, Shipdham, at 5.20pm on Saturday 24 October following reports of an industrial incident…

A HSE spokesperson confirmed that “HSE is aware of the incident and is making enquiries alongside Norfolk Police”.