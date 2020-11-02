Search

Advanced search

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 02 November 2020

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Rob Holding

A man in his teens who died in an industrial incident involving a forklift has been named as Zachariah Nathaniel Richardson.

At an inquest opening hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday morning, assistant coroner Christopher Long confirmed that Mr Richardson died at the age of 18 in Thorpe Row, Shipdham, near Dereham.

Mr Long said the causes of death listed were asphyxiation; a crush injury to the chest; and a farming incident involving a forklift.

Mr Long said Mr Richardson, who worked as a yardman at a farm, was left to tidy the yard of wooden pallets using a forklift truck on the afternoon of Saturday October 24.

He added that when farm manager Evan Jenkins returned, he discovered him pinned against the wall of a barn by the forklift, which was still running.

All three emergency services and a Magpas air ambulance were called to the scene and attempts at CPR were made, but all failed.

He was confirmed dead at 5.56pm.

Mr Long said that an inquest into the death had been adjourned until January 26, 2021 and that further reports would be obtained in preparation for it.

Mr Richardson’s father, Kevin, confirmed in a written statement that his son was born on March 17 2002 and raised in Hubbert’s Bridge, a village outside Boston, Lincolnshire.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police were called to a premises in Thorpe Row, Shipdham, at 5.20pm on Saturday 24 October following reports of an industrial incident…

A HSE spokesperson confirmed that “HSE is aware of the incident and is making enquiries alongside Norfolk Police”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton