Pedestrian in hospital after crash involving van

Published: 4:03 PM December 4, 2020

A man is in hospital after being struck by a van on a town's high street.

Police were called at 9.50am to reports of an incident involving a van and a male pedestrian on Church Street in Dereham on December 4.

Police stopped cars from driving to and from Bishop Bonners Cottage while they tended to the man's injuries, but traffic was still able to travel along Church Street.

Two police cars and one ambulance were called to the scene.

A 38-year-old witness said: "I didn't see what happened but saw the police and ambulance arrive.

"The man was lying on a stretcher on the floor under a white tent, the paramedics were treating him and he looked like he was conscious but I couldn't see for sure.

"Then they put him in the back of the ambulance and drove off, I hope he is alright."

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.