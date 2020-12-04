Pedestrian in hospital after crash involving van
- Credit: Archant
A man is in hospital after being struck by a van on a town's high street.
Police were called at 9.50am to reports of an incident involving a van and a male pedestrian on Church Street in Dereham on December 4.
Police stopped cars from driving to and from Bishop Bonners Cottage while they tended to the man's injuries, but traffic was still able to travel along Church Street.
Two police cars and one ambulance were called to the scene.
A 38-year-old witness said: "I didn't see what happened but saw the police and ambulance arrive.
You may also want to watch:
"The man was lying on a stretcher on the floor under a white tent, the paramedics were treating him and he looked like he was conscious but I couldn't see for sure.
"Then they put him in the back of the ambulance and drove off, I hope he is alright."
Most Read
- 1 Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- 2 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 3 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
- 4 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
- 5 Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall
- 6 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
- 7 'Don't bend rules' warning to Christmas revellers
- 8 Revealed: Coronavirus vaccine hubs in Norfolk
- 9 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
- 10 Cattle farmer who was 'known across the country' dies aged 79
The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.