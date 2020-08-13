Man taken to hospital after A47 crash near Swaffham

General photo of police. It comes following an appeal for witnesses following an accident on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened near Swaffham on the Norwich bound carriageway near to the Lynn Road junction shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, August 12, involving a blue Fiat Punto.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk fire service and a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service also attended and the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle collision.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Heffer at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Luke.Heffer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.