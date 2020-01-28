Search

Man seriously injured after crashing into garage

PUBLISHED: 12:15 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 28 January 2020

The car crashed into a garage on Melton Gate in Wymondham. Photo: Google

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a garage at a property in Wymondham.

The accident happened at 10.30am on Tuesday, on Melton Gate in Wymondham, when a car crashed into a garage.

The fire service was called to rescue a man from the vehicle, and it is understood he suffered serious leg injuries.

Three appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham attended and used air bags to release the driver.

The air ambulance also attended, and the man has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

More to follow.

