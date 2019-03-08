Search

Man in hospital after fall from cliff

PUBLISHED: 16:02 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 27 September 2019

Emergency services were called to reports that a person had fallen over the cliff at West Runton. Picture: Coastguard

Emergency services were called to reports that a person had fallen over the cliff at West Runton. Picture: Coastguard

Archant

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had fallen off the cliff at West Runton.

Both Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard were paged by Humber to reports that a person had fallen off the cliff at 1.30pm today (September 27).

When Sheringham coastguard arrived on scene the ambulance service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were already there.

The man was laying on the beach at the bottom of the cliff.

The casualty was assessed by the doctor and paramedics and then transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

