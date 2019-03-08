Inquest held on man 'found submerged' in river

A man in his 80s found submerged in the River Wensum died due to drowning, an inquest heard.

William O'Connor, 85, died on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, after being found submerged in the river at Bridge Street, Fakenham.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Thursday, August 15 heard Mr O'Connor, who was a retired chief marine engineer, was identified by his step-daughter Susan Bernard.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr O'Connor's step-daughter was present at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on January 24, where she identified her step-father.

Mr O'Connor was born in Dalkeith, Scotland, on February 10, 1933, and lived at Fayregreen, in Fakenham.

Ms Lake told the inquest he died at Millpond, Bridge Street, Fakenham, having been found submerged.

Histopathologist Dr Jamie Sington said his medical cause of death was drowning.

The inquest was adjourned to Friday, December 6.

