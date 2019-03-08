Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

PUBLISHED: 11:18 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 23 August 2019

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man in 70s has died after a collision with a VW campervan.

Emergency services were called at 8.30pm on Thursday to the A1066 Mundford Road close to the junction with Croxton Road after a crash between a pedestrian and the yellow campervan.

The pedestrian - a local man - was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.36pm on Thursday to reports of a collision at the junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, Thetford.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS). Sadly, despite our best efforts, one person died at the scene."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved.

Anyone who can help should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at at andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 474 of Thursday August 22.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Carer told widow husband who had been dead for ‘some time’ was sleeping

The local government and social care ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Norfolk County Council from the father of a girl with special educational needs about how her educational support was handled. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

Running column: Mark Armstrong is trying to stay disciplined to emerge from slump

Emma Jacobs has clearly got her running mojo after the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Men arrested over Bawsey Mill shooting released

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists