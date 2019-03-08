Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A man in 70s has died after a collision with a VW campervan.

Emergency services were called at 8.30pm on Thursday to the A1066 Mundford Road close to the junction with Croxton Road after a crash between a pedestrian and the yellow campervan.

The pedestrian - a local man - was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.36pm on Thursday to reports of a collision at the junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, Thetford.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS). Sadly, despite our best efforts, one person died at the scene."

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved.

Anyone who can help should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at at andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 474 of Thursday August 22.