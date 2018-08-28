Man in his 70s bitten by a large white dog on Norfolk beach

The man, in his 70s, was walking along Beach Road in the morning of Wednesday, November 14, when he was bitten on the arm by a dog.

The attack occurred between 9.30am and 9.45am and the dog is described as large and white.

The dog was believed to have been being walked by a white man, aged in his 70s.

He is described as approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward, by contacting PC Maria Greaves at Cromer Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.