Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died on A11

Published: 4:06 PM September 20, 2021

Police are re-appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A11 at Larling on Wednesday September 16. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police are still on the hunt for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a crash on the A11 which killed a man in his 60s.

Officers say the footage is crucial to the investigation of the collision between a Lambretta scooter and Vauxhall Corsa on the northbound carriageway of the A11, at Larling, at approximately 9.25pm on Wednesday September 15.

The rider of the scooter, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Officers want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage available of the A11 Norwich-bound carriageway between Thetford and the B1111 at Larling, between 9pm and 9.30pm on 15 September 2021.

Anyone with information or footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number NC-15092021-461.