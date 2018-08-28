Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

PUBLISHED: 10:31 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 21 January 2019

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that left a pedestrian with life-changing injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash in Diss on Friday (January 18).

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 4.45pm following the crash near to the junction with Rose Lane.

The motorcycle had been travelling along on Victoria Road when it collided with the pedestrian. Witnesses have described the motorcycle as being a motorcross-scrambler type bike. The man was seen receiving treatment at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

Victoria Road was experiencing rush hour traffic at the time of the crash. Traffic tailbacks due to road works added to congestion around the busy junctions with Rose Lane and the nearby Stuston Road.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the motorcycle prior to the collision, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Vince at the Roads Armed Policing Team on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists