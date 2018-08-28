Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that left a pedestrian with life-changing injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash in Diss on Friday (January 18).

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 4.45pm following the crash near to the junction with Rose Lane.

The motorcycle had been travelling along on Victoria Road when it collided with the pedestrian. Witnesses have described the motorcycle as being a motorcross-scrambler type bike. The man was seen receiving treatment at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

Victoria Road was experiencing rush hour traffic at the time of the crash. Traffic tailbacks due to road works added to congestion around the busy junctions with Rose Lane and the nearby Stuston Road.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the motorcycle prior to the collision, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Vince at the Roads Armed Policing Team on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.