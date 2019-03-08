Man in his 20s dies in crash

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:16 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 17 April 2019

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Archant

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

Police were called just after 8pm last night (April 16) to reports of a single-vehicle incident at Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham, near Scole.

A Nissan Almera collided with a tree and the driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference CAD 357 of April 16.

