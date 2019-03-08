Man in his 20s who died after his car hit tree named

Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk where a man in his 20s died after his car hit a tree. Picture: Google Archant

A man who died after his car hit a tree on a rural road has been named by police.

Officers were called just after 8pm on Tuesday (April 16), to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic accident close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border village of Syleham, between Scole and Harleson.

A Nissan Almera had collided with a tree in Syleham Hall Lane. The driver died at the scene.

Pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the dead man as Mr M Bienias, 21, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire.

Syleham Hall Lane is a small rural road to the east of the village hat leads to the junction for Upper Weybread and Earsham Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 357 of 16 April.