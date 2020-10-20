Search

Man in 70s dies after collapsing on beach road

PUBLISHED: 14:31 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 20 October 2020

The air ambulance landed on the beach at Walcott close to where a man collapsed and later died. Picture: William Joyce

William Joyce

A man has died after collapsing on a road overlooking the beach in north Norfolk.

Emergency services at Walcott where a man collapsed and later died. Picture: William JoyceEmergency services at Walcott where a man collapsed and later died. Picture: William Joyce

Emergency services were called to reports of someone unwell on the Coast Road at Walcott at 3.19pm on Monday, October 19.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the beach opposite the Walcott Stores convenience shop on the coastal road after being dispatched to the scene.

Despite the medical assistance, which also included paramedics and police, a man aged in his 70s was declared dead at the scene.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

