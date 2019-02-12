Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted. Archant

Councillors have expressed sympathy with the family and friends of a man who was found dead on Pakefield beach.

On Sunday morning (February 17) the body of a man in his 70s was found next to the boats on the shore in an area that is popular with walkers.

Police officers were called at approximately 7.45am by the East of England Ambulance Emergency Service to reports that a body had been discovered.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

A man who lives nearby described emergency vehicles arriving on the scene early on Sunday morning.

A fire engine and police vehicles, including a forensics services van, had parked on Cliftonville Road.

A pathway at the end of the road leads to the beach.

Another man said that officers had sealed off the scene with police tape.

By midday the tape had been removed and people were walking along the beach again.

Ian Graham, who is mayor of Lowestoft and a Pakefield district councillor, said: “It is a sad occurrence.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

He added that the emergency services had done everything they could.

Peter Knight, the council’s deputy mayor, also sent his sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

“It’s a sad thing,” he said.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances remain ongoing.

Next of kin have been informed, police have said.