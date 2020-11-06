Video

Man in 70s and woman in 80s died in Dereham house, police reveal

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham. (C) Archant 2020

Police said a man aged in his 70s and a woman in her 80s died in a house in Dereham.

Emergency services were called on Thursday morning to a home on Old Becclesgate, where a smell of gas had led neighbours to fear for the safety of the couple, who had been “found unresponsive.”

Police said that they were “continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”

A statement said: “The bodies of a man and woman, aged in their 70s and 80s, were found inside the property. The deaths continue to be treated as unexplained and a further examination of the scene will be conducted today. Post mortem examinations will be held in due course.

“A cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue. Next of kin have been informed.”

Dereham mayor Stuart Green sent his condolences “to all the friends and family of those who have tragically passed away.”

He added: “I would also like to hugely thank the emergency services. There were lots of them there yesterday, for quite a while, making sure it was safe for neighbours. Hopefully they can find out what caused this tragic accident.”

Mr Green added: “It’s very sad and not something you normally think would happen. You hear about it in the press now and again, but it’s not something you think could happen in your town, where you live - or on your road, if you’re one of those neighbours.”

District councillor Harry Clarke said he “was shocked to learn of what appears to be a tragic accident, which has led to the sad deaths of two residents.”

He added: “Whilst we await the results of any formal investigations, my thoughts and prayers go to the affected relatives and friends of the couple, but also to those who undoubtedly have been affected in Becclesgate: an established and close-knit community, where many residents have lived for a long time and all know each other.

“The emergency services, as they always do, have done a magnificent job.

“This may well pose additional worries for people in the area and I hope due regard will be paid to the welfare of anybody who may be affected by this, as we know that people’s mental health during this pandemic has not been great at times.”

County councillor Phillip Duigan, who lives just minutes away, said: “It’s very sad, and whatever the circumstances, it’s going to be deeply tragic. Knowing a few people who live down there, it’s even more concerning. It’s too tragic to even think about.”