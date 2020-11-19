Search

Man in 60s fifth patient with coronavirus to die in N&N this week

PUBLISHED: 11:43 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 19 November 2020

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

The death of another patient who had Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The hospital said the man, in his 60s, had underlying health conditions.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

It is the fifth death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus at the hospital this week.

The hospital had reported on Tuesday (November 17) that four patients with Covid-19 had died.

All four - three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s - had underlying health conditions.

They were the first patients with the virus to die at the hospital since Monday, November 9, when two men with underlying health conditions died. One was in his 40s and the other was in his 60s.

The hospital imposed further restrictions on visitors that day.

As of November 10, 102 beds in Norfolk’s three hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn - were occupied by patients with Covid-19.

The latest death comes amid concern over an increase in coronavirus case rates amid over 60s in Norfolk and a plea from the county’s public health director to abide by lockdown rules to stem the spread in the community.

There are also currently more than 50 outbreaks in the county’s care homes and care settings and single cases in a further 71.

