Man in 60s first Covid-19 patient to die at N&N in more than a month

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 06 November 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

A man in his 60s has become the first person with coronavirus to die at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for more than a month.

The hospital today (Friday, November 6) released a statement about the man’s death.

It said: “We can confirm, that, sadly, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

It is the first death of a patient with the virus at the Colney hospital since October 1, when a man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions died.

The James Paget University Hospital reported two further deaths of patients with coronavirus.

The Gorleston hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two people – a man and a woman – who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“Both patients were in their 70s and had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

Two other men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, and two women, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, who had coronavirus were previously reported as having died at the James Paget University Hospital this week.

All patients had underlying health conditions.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, public health director for Norfolk, said there were 107 patients in Norfolk’s hospitals with coronavirus, six of whom were in intensive care.

That was an increase on the previous seven days, when there were 89 patients in hospital with Covid-19, two in intensive care.

As the second national lockdown began, Dr Smith said rates of Covid-19 in Norfolk were still increasing, up to 92.2 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, compared to 89.2pc last week.

The highest rates are in Great Yarmouth (170 cases per 100,000 people), Breckland (118) and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (116).

Norfolk MPs who had previously been sceptical about a national lockdown because of generally low rates in Norfolk this week voted in favour of it, after briefings about the potential impact on hospitals.

