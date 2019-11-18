Air ambulance responds after man in 60s is injured in motorbike crash
PUBLISHED: 16:05 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 November 2019
A man was taken to hospital after he was injured in a motorbike crash.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports of a road traffic collision on the A12 in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, police, HM Coastguard rescue officers and the air ambulance were called out at 3.21pm on Saturday, November 16.
A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia Two was tasked near to Lowestoft to assist EEAST, police and coastguard with a man in his sixties who was injured in a road traffic collision.
"Pilots Rob Gleave and Luke Morgan landed the helicopter at the scene.
"Doctor Nicola Ebbs and Critical Care Paramedic Neil Flowers assisted EEAST at the scene by helping to assess and treat the patient.
"The patient was then taken to hospital by the road ambulance team for further treatment."
