Air ambulance responds after man is injured in crash

Police, firefighters, the East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a crash. Picture: Library Archant

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police, firefighters and a rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 7.51am on Thursday, December 12 after the man was injured in a crash near Acle.

The Anglia One critical care team were called to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Acle by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a man in his 60s who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds and critical care paramedic Luke Chamberlain assisted EEAST at the scene in helping to assess and treat the patient.

"The critical care team were happy for the patient to go to hospital with the road ambulance team for further treatment."