Man dies after collapsing in west Norfolk

A man has died at an address in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s has died after collapsing at a property in west Norfolk.

Police were called to an address in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton, at about 10.20am on Monday (August 1) after receiving a report that a man had collapsed.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two ambulances, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the incident.