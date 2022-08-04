News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man dies after collapsing in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:13 AM August 4, 2022
A man has died at an address in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton

A man has died at an address in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s has died after collapsing at a property in west Norfolk.

Police were called to an address in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton, at about 10.20am on Monday (August 1) after receiving a report that a man had collapsed.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed two ambulances, an operations manager and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the incident.

Norfolk Live News
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

A teenager has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Stalham.

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after woman dies in alleged hit-and-run

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham

Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon