Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 16:58 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 24 November 2020

The East of England Ambulance Service, firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Archant

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and a rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 4.08am on Sunday, November 22.

They responded after the man suffered a medical emergency in Wayne Close, Lowestoft.

The Anglia One critical care team were called to the scene at 4.45am as they assisted the EEAST team and fire crew.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and fire teams with a man in his sixties who suffered a medical emergency.

“Doctor Mark Clayton and HEMS paramedic Nigel Strange provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene, including administering medication.

“The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”

Topic Tags:

