Man in 50s airlifted to hospital following fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just after 9.30am on Monday, July 6 following reports that a man had suffered a fall in Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter landed close to the scene of the incident on Britten Road, Lowestoft as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for EEAST said: “We sent two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“The patient was transported by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment and care.”

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his fifties who has suffered a fall.

“Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Carl Smith provided A and E level care, including sedating the patient and treating an injury.

“The man was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”