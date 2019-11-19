Air ambulance responds after man in 50s is injured in crash

Firefighters, police, The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a man in his 50s was involved in a collision near Loddon. Picture: Library Archant

A man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone had been involved in a collision near Loddon.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, the rapid response vehicle from the EAAA, police and firefighters from Beccles and Lowestoft South were called out at 11.23pm on Saturday, November 16 after the man was injured in a road traffic collision at Gillingham.

The air ambulance rapid response vehicle was alerted at 11.55pm and a spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Loddon to assist EEAST, police and fire teams with a man in his fifties who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds and Critical Care Paramedic Rod Wells assisted EEAST at the scene by helping to assess and treat the patient and splint his injuries.

"The patient was then taken to hospital by the road ambulance team for further treatment."