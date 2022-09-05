Man in his 50s dies after crash in Swaffham

Breaking

A man in his 50s has died following a crash in Swaffham at the weekend, with police appealing for information.

At midday on Sunday, September 4 there was a two-car crash on the A1065 Brandon Road, close to the roundabout with Redland Road.

The cars involved were a silver Dacia and a Grey Hyundai.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the silver Dacia, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for an investigation to take place.

Officers want hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk