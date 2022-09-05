News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Man in his 50s dies after crash in Swaffham

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:18 PM September 5, 2022
Part of the A149 is closed following a crash at Salthouse

A man in his 50s has died after a crash in Swaffham. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s has died following a crash in Swaffham at the weekend, with police appealing for information. 

At midday on Sunday, September 4 there was a two-car crash on the A1065 Brandon Road, close to the roundabout with Redland Road.

The cars involved were a silver Dacia and a Grey Hyundai.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the silver Dacia, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for an investigation to take place.

Officers want hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain and flooding in Wroxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dye

This is a village, not a city - so why is sewage reaching our chalk stream?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech.

Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon