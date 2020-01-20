Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died after his Mercedes collided with a tree over the weekend.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, January 18 in Lingwood.

At around 3.10am, on Blofield Road, close to the junction with Neve's Close, a silver Mercedes E300 careered off the road and into a tree.

Emergency services attended the incident but the driver, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident saw the road close for more than five hours, reopening to traffic at 9am.

Police have appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage or information regarding the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident to come forward.

Witnesses should contact the serious collision investigations team at Wymondham on 101, quoting incident number 46 of January 18.