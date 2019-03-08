Search

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

PUBLISHED: 16:41 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 10 October 2019

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Archant

A man in his 30s has died after a serious crash between a car and a tractor, which saw the driver of the tractor arrested.

At around 9.10am on Thursday morning, a Vauxuall Astra was involved in a crash with tractor on Wisbech Road, near Outwell in Wisbech.

The passenger of the Astra, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a young child also travelling in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman, also aged in her 30s, was also treated for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and will be questioned at King's Lynn police investigation centre in due course.

The incident closed the road for more than four hours, with it re-opening shortly after 2.20pm on Thursday afternoon.

Roads policing officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information and are particularly keen to see any dash cam footage of the incident.

Anybody with information regarding the incident and the manner the vehicles were driven prior to the incident should contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team by 101 or by emailing andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 101 of October 10.

