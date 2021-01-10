Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A man is in hospital after being stabbed outside a home in Norwich.
Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area.
The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours witnessing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.
A man was taken to hospital, where he remained on Sunday evening.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9:03pm on Saturday, January 9, to reports that a man had been stabbed outside an address on Chambers Road, Norwich.
"A seal was in place at the scene while officers carried out enquiries, but this has since been lifted.
"The victim, who is aged in his 20s, remains in a stable condition in hospital, as officers investigate the incident."
The sealed remained in place until 2.22pm on Sunday, with police cars and forensic vans both seen at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Part of road sealed off amid police investigation
- 2 Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory
- 3 Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket
- 4 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
- 5 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reports 20 further deaths of coronavirus patients
- 6 Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes
- 7 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
- 8 County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021
- 9 Team effort after care home's entire kitchen staff gets coronavirus
- 10 Plea for people to self-isolate as Norfolk gets ready for extra Covid-19 testing
One person who lives nearby said police had been knocking on doors, carrying out door to door enquiries, on Saturday night.
They added: "There were a lot of police shining torches in the bushes surrounding the cordon late last night.
"I have not heard any more this morning, but forensics were seen taking photos outside of the house.
"It is concerning as our road is normally so quiet and friendly, but after the stabbing up the top of the road last year it makes you wonder what on earth has gone on and if we should be worried."