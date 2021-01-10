Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich

Published: 9:39 PM January 10, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM January 10, 2021

Part of Chambers Road in Norwich was sealed off after a man was stabbed. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A man is in hospital after being stabbed outside a home in Norwich.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours witnessing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man was taken to hospital, where he remained on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 9:03pm on Saturday, January 9, to reports that a man had been stabbed outside an address on Chambers Road, Norwich.

"A seal was in place at the scene while officers carried out enquiries, but this has since been lifted.

"The victim, who is aged in his 20s, remains in a stable condition in hospital, as officers investigate the incident."

The sealed remained in place until 2.22pm on Sunday, with police cars and forensic vans both seen at the scene.

One person who lives nearby said police had been knocking on doors, carrying out door to door enquiries, on Saturday night.

They added: "There were a lot of police shining torches in the bushes surrounding the cordon late last night.

"I have not heard any more this morning, but forensics were seen taking photos outside of the house.

"It is concerning as our road is normally so quiet and friendly, but after the stabbing up the top of the road last year it makes you wonder what on earth has gone on and if we should be worried."



