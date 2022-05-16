News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:30 AM May 16, 2022
A man in his 20s died after a crash in Outwell on Friday (May 13)

A man in his 20s has died a following a crash in Outwell - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in a west Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm on Friday, May 13, to Stow Road in Outwell after a black Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision. 

The man, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene shortly after the crash.

His next of kin have been informed. 

The road was closed in both directions from Marsh Road to Middle Drove while initial investigations took place.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or saw the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, people can email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 489 of Friday, May 13.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Main picture of Hazelwood, a large Georgian-era brick and flint home and Fiona Cartwright, inset

'London girl' transforms her Norfolk home into the ultimate retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Speed check

Extra speed check camera vans to target Norfolk's 'village speeders'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News | Updated

Five-vehicle crash causes delays on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
William Sachiti at RAF Neatishead with his pioneering Kar-go driverless vehicle

'Tesla-like' robot hub set for Norfolk former RAF base

Derin Clark

person