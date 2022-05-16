Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk

A man in his 20s has died a following a crash in Outwell - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in a west Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm on Friday, May 13, to Stow Road in Outwell after a black Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a collision.

The man, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene shortly after the crash.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed in both directions from Marsh Road to Middle Drove while initial investigations took place.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or saw the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, people can email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 489 of Friday, May 13.