Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A man has died following a collision between a car and a van on the B1145.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police were called at 8:39am today (Tuesday) to the incident involving a Volvo S40 and a van, which happened on the B1145 near Great Massingham.

The man in his 20s died at the scene, while the van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Gayton crossroads and the Great Massingham crossroads while police dealt with the incident. The road has now been reopened.

Fire crews from Massingham, King's Lynn North and South left the area after making the scene and vehicles safe.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, had dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the incident, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 78 on Tuesday 31 December 2019.