Search

Advanced search

Man in 20s dies in crash

PUBLISHED: 16:14 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 31 December 2019

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A man has died following a collision between a car and a van on the B1145.

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskePolice are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police were called at 8:39am today (Tuesday) to the incident involving a Volvo S40 and a van, which happened on the B1145 near Great Massingham.

The man in his 20s died at the scene, while the van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Gayton crossroads and the Great Massingham crossroads while police dealt with the incident. The road has now been reopened.

Fire crews from Massingham, King's Lynn North and South left the area after making the scene and vehicles safe.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, had dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the incident, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 78 on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Town is one step closer to new skate park after £1500 donation

A total of £1500 has been raised to support the creation of inclusive playgrounds in North Walsham. Picture: North Walsham Play
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists