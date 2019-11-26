Search

Man in 20s dies after being found unconscious in road

PUBLISHED: 14:15 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 26 November 2019

Frere Road in Heartsease, near Norwich. Photo: Google

Frere Road in Heartsease, near Norwich. Photo: Google

Archant

A man in his 20s has died after being found unconscious in a road near Norwich.

The man, who police say was in his late 20s, was found on Frere Road in Heartsease.

Paramedics and police were called to the incident on Monday, November 18 at about 9.20pm.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

