Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man in his 20s dies in crash

PUBLISHED: 10:35 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 28 January 2019

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Archant

A man his 20s has died after a car crash in west Norfolk.

Police say the collision happened at Fring, between Docking and Dersignham, at around 8.45pm on Friday, January 25.

It involved a silver Chevrolet Matiz, which was travelling along Docking Road towards Fring.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Matiz, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while initial enquiries were carried out and reopened around 3am on Saturday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, particularly anyone who saw the driving manner of the Matiz prior to the incident or may have dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt Adrian Hales at the roads armed policing team at Acle on 101 quoting incident reference 505 of January 25 or email halesak@norfolk.police.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists