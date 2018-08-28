Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google Archant

A man his 20s has died after a car crash in west Norfolk.

Police say the collision happened at Fring, between Docking and Dersignham, at around 8.45pm on Friday, January 25.

It involved a silver Chevrolet Matiz, which was travelling along Docking Road towards Fring.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the Matiz, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while initial enquiries were carried out and reopened around 3am on Saturday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, particularly anyone who saw the driving manner of the Matiz prior to the incident or may have dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt Adrian Hales at the roads armed policing team at Acle on 101 quoting incident reference 505 of January 25 or email halesak@norfolk.police.uk.