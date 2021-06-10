Man hurt while working on power cables

Published: 1:18 PM June 10, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded to an incident near Lowestoft after a woman suffered a fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a man was injured in an accident whilst working on power cables.

Police and ambulances were called to reports a man had suffered a head injury at a property in the Ringstead Road area south of Thornham at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that we responded to an emergency call regarding an incident on Ringstead Road, Choseley.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response car to the scene. An East Anglian air ambulance also attended. One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."

The Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE are aware of the incident and are investigating.”

The worker remains in hospital.