Man hurt while working on power cables
The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a man was injured in an accident whilst working on power cables.
Police and ambulances were called to reports a man had suffered a head injury at a property in the Ringstead Road area south of Thornham at around 11.30am on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that we responded to an emergency call regarding an incident on Ringstead Road, Choseley.
"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response car to the scene. An East Anglian air ambulance also attended. One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."
The Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE are aware of the incident and are investigating.”
The worker remains in hospital.
