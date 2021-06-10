News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man hurt while working on power cables

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:18 PM June 10, 2021   
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded to an incident near Lowestoft after a woman suffered a fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating after a man was injured in an accident whilst working on power cables.

Police and ambulances were called to reports a man had suffered a head injury at a property in the Ringstead Road area south of Thornham at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

 A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that we responded to an emergency call regarding an incident on Ringstead Road, Choseley.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response car to the scene. An East Anglian air ambulance also attended. One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."

The Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE are aware of the incident and are investigating.”

You may also want to watch:

The worker remains in hospital.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
  2. 2 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
  3. 3 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  1. 4 'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended
  2. 5 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  3. 6 Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
  5. 8 Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks
  6. 9 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
  7. 10 Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz say they are shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application.

Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens

Sarah Hussain

person
Varian and Natalie Bush, Cley Windmill Norfolk

Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Empty stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus