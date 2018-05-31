Man dies after crash in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 13:25 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 23 April 2020
Archant
A driver who was seriously injured in a crash last week has died, police said today.
It happened on the A149 Hardwick Road in King’s Lynn at around 7.55am on Friday, when a red Suzuki Vitara travelling towards Southgates left the road and collided with a hedge.
The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died yesterday.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision, the manner of the driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone that may have captured the vehicle on dashcam.
Anyone with information should contact PC Tim Aldham at Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101 quoting CAD 67 of Friday, April 17 or by email at Timothy.Aldham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
