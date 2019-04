Man hurt as crash blocks Norfolk road

The B1354 was blocked after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services were called after a crash between a van and a car.

The crash happened on the B1354, between Melton Constable and Briston, at 5.40am on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk police said one man had suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked following the crash, but reopened at just after 8am.