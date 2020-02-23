Search

Advanced search

Man, 75, hospitalised after house fire starts while he was turning off smoke detector

PUBLISHED: 13:22 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 23 February 2020

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital after a blaze erupted in his kitchen while he was making dinner. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital after a blaze erupted in his kitchen while he was making dinner. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Archant

A man in his 70s was hospitalised after a fire started at his house while he was busy trying to turn off a smoke detector.

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue ServiceFire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after a blaze broke out in his kitchen while he was making dinner.

He had to be rescued from his house by emergency services, and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance due to inhaling smoke.

Thankfully Mr Keable - who lives with his brother, who also escaped unhurt - suffered no serious injuries, and is thanking his neighbours for calling the emergency services and assisting him during the fire.

He said the fire started when he "was in the kitchen grilling burgers with the window open" when it went off.

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue ServiceFire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"There wasn't any fire, and it's always me that sets it off. So I went to sort it," he said.

"It's funny because I just had it checked, but I lost the key to operate it so I couldn't turn it off.

You may also want to watch:

"By the time I found the key and went back to the kitchen, the grill was actually on fire."

READ MORE: One person rescued from flat fire



Mr Keable's neighbour, Keith, said he was concerned when the alarm did not stop ringing.

"At first I thought it was a burglary alarm," he said. "I knocked and it seemed nobody was in, but it wouldn't stop. So I called the police.

"When they came, there were flames, they were really quite big - blowing out of the window with a lot of black smoke."

Firefighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South arrived at the property on London Road South, Lowestoft, shortly after, using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Mr Keable said: "Their response was great. I'd like to thank my neighbour Keith for calling them, and looking after me as they put the fire out. He sat me down outside and gave me a drink.

"Fortunately I smothered the fire with a blanket, and the fire crews said that stopped it getting worse.

"I thank everyone really, the staff at the hospital too. You can always rely on people having good will."

Most Read

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chafer grubs - the 15mm pests causing havoc for sports teams

The chafer grub. Photo: Submitted

‘You should have seen her face’ - Norfolk singer commissioned to perform at surprise proposal

Gabriel and Susanna got enagaged on the London Eye on February 20. Picture: Stewart Hull

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries continue search for survival spark at Wolves

Norwichy City were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at Carrow Road in December Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man, 75, hospitalised after house fire starts while he was turning off smoke detector

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital after a blaze erupted in his kitchen while he was making dinner. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘I just want to support my little girl’ - Ex-offender given second chance at life at hotel

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel, and ex-offender Ryan Lucas, who works as a general assisstant. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24