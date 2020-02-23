Man, 75, hospitalised after house fire starts while he was turning off smoke detector

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital after a blaze erupted in his kitchen while he was making dinner. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

A man in his 70s was hospitalised after a fire started at his house while he was busy trying to turn off a smoke detector.

Rory Keable, 75, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after a blaze broke out in his kitchen while he was making dinner.

He had to be rescued from his house by emergency services, and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance due to inhaling smoke.

Thankfully Mr Keable - who lives with his brother, who also escaped unhurt - suffered no serious injuries, and is thanking his neighbours for calling the emergency services and assisting him during the fire.

He said the fire started when he "was in the kitchen grilling burgers with the window open" when it went off.

"There wasn't any fire, and it's always me that sets it off. So I went to sort it," he said.

"It's funny because I just had it checked, but I lost the key to operate it so I couldn't turn it off.

"By the time I found the key and went back to the kitchen, the grill was actually on fire."

Mr Keable's neighbour, Keith, said he was concerned when the alarm did not stop ringing.

"At first I thought it was a burglary alarm," he said. "I knocked and it seemed nobody was in, but it wouldn't stop. So I called the police.

"When they came, there were flames, they were really quite big - blowing out of the window with a lot of black smoke."

Firefighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South arrived at the property on London Road South, Lowestoft, shortly after, using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Mr Keable said: "Their response was great. I'd like to thank my neighbour Keith for calling them, and looking after me as they put the fire out. He sat me down outside and gave me a drink.

"Fortunately I smothered the fire with a blanket, and the fire crews said that stopped it getting worse.

"I thank everyone really, the staff at the hospital too. You can always rely on people having good will."