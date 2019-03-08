Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable Archant

A man had to be taken to hospital following a crash between two cars close to a South Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Mile Road near Bunwell at 8.20am today (April 12) after a collision at the junction with Hall Road.

One person was trapped following the crash between a Honda Jazz car and a Ford Ka at the crossroads which is on a straight section of the rural road leading into the village of Bunwell.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham were called to free the trapped casualty and help ambulance crews.

One man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The accident occurred on the part of the road where a two-vehicle crash occurred in January.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.