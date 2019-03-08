Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

PUBLISHED: 10:21 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 12 April 2019

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Archant

A man had to be taken to hospital following a crash between two cars close to a South Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to Mile Road near Bunwell at 8.20am today (April 12) after a collision at the junction with Hall Road.

One person was trapped following the crash between a Honda Jazz car and a Ford Ka at the crossroads which is on a straight section of the rural road leading into the village of Bunwell.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham were called to free the trapped casualty and help ambulance crews.

One man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The accident occurred on the part of the road where a two-vehicle crash occurred in January.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Most Read

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Former city hair salon could become Norfolk’s first Islamic cultural centre

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Appeal to trace this wanted woman in Norwich

Jasmyn Luparello, 30, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her license. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists