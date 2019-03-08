Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road
PUBLISHED: 10:21 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 12 April 2019
Archant
A man had to be taken to hospital following a crash between two cars close to a South Norfolk village.
Emergency services were called to Mile Road near Bunwell at 8.20am today (April 12) after a collision at the junction with Hall Road.
One person was trapped following the crash between a Honda Jazz car and a Ford Ka at the crossroads which is on a straight section of the rural road leading into the village of Bunwell.
Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham were called to free the trapped casualty and help ambulance crews.
One man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.
The accident occurred on the part of the road where a two-vehicle crash occurred in January.
• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.